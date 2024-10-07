The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has announced the results of the Assistant Training Officer (Diploma/Degree) exam 2024. Candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in .

The Commission has shortlisted 220 candidates for the certificate verification round to be held on October 23 and 24, 2024. The CV will be conducted in the office premises of the Commission at Unit-II, Bhubaneshwar. The ATO exam was conducted on September 2, 2024.

The Commission aims to fill a total of 250 ATO posts , of which 125 vacancies are for ATO (NTC/ NAC holder) posts and 125 for ATO (Diploma/Degree) posts.

Steps to download ATO result 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ATO 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference