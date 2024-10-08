The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will start the application process for male candidates for recruitment to the posts of Constable (Driver) in 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till November 6, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 545 Constable (Driver) vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 27 years as on November 6, 2024. The upper age limit relaxation applies to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or 10th class pass from a recognised board or institution or equivalent. Applicants can check more details available in the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from general (UR), OBC, and EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas ex-servicemen, SC, ST category candidates are exempted from fee payment.