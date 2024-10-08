Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the document verification schedule of the Supervisor , Social Welfare Department post under Advt. No. 02 of 2023. Eligible candidates can download the DV schedule from the official website jkssb.nic.in .

As per the notification, the document verification process will commence on October 9 and conclude on October 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 201 posts.

Steps to download Supervisor DV schedule 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Supervisor DV schedule link The document verification schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the document verification schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Supervisor DV schedule 2024.

Meanwhile, the Commission withdrew the results of Supervisor written exam and released the revised results of the post. The written exam was conducted on June 23, 2024.

Direct link to Supervisor revised exam result.