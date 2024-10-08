The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) will soon conclude the application process for the Constable (General Duty) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces ( CAPFs ) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ssc.gov.in till October 14 by 11.00 pm.

The correction window for the application form will open on November 5 and close on November 7 by 11.00 pm. The computer-based exam is tentatively scheduled for January-February, 2025.

Vacancy Details

Border Security Force (BSF): 15,654

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 7,145

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 11,541

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 819

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 3,017

Assam Rifles (AR): 1,248

Special Security Force (SSF): 35

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 22

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the ages of 18 to 23 years as of January 1, 2025, can apply for the posts. Age relaxation will be given to reserved categories of candidates. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details through the link mentioned below:

Direct link to official notification.

Steps to apply for SSC Constable (GD) posts

Open official website ssc.gov.in Under ‘quick links’ tab, click ‘apply’ Click on ‘Register Now’ and fill details Login using details Complete application and make payment Save application for future reference

Direct link to apply of SSC Constable (GD).

Selection Process

The recruitment process involves four stages.

Computer-Based Test (CBT) : Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge (GK), Mathematics, and Language (English/Hindi). There will be 20 questions from each subject, for every right answer 2 marks will be awarded. For every wrong answer, 0.5 marks will be deducted.

Physical Tests (PET/PMT): Candidates who pass the CBT will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).

Document Verification: Candidates who qualify for the PET and PMT will enter the document verification stage.

Medical Examination: Candidates who qualify for the document verification will undergo a medical examination.