BPSC TRE 3.0 final answer key for various subjects out; check details here
Candidates can check TRE 3.0 final answer key for class 9th to 12th through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The exams were conducted on July 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 87,774 teacher vacancies at primary, middle school, secondary, and higher secondary levels.
Here’s the official notification for Class 9-10.
Here’s the official notification for Class 11-12.
Steps to download TRE 3.0 final answer key 2024
- Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the TRE 3.0 final answer key 2024 link
- The answer key will appear on the screen
- Check and download the final answer key
- Take a printout for future reference
