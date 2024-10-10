The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has announced the final result of the Van Daroga Main Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results and cut-off marks from the Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

The document verification round was conducted from May 21 to 30 for a total of 1402 candidates. UPSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive for a total of 701 Forest Guard posts in the UP Forest Department.

Steps to download Van Daroga result 2022

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Van Droaga result 2022 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

UPSSSC will shortlist 15X candidates of the total vacancies for the UP Forest Guard Main Exam 2022 based on the PET 2021 score. Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the PET and PMT examination before final selection.