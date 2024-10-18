The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the tentative exam date of the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. As per the notification, the Preliminary exam will likely be conducted on December 13, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2027 vacancies.

The Commission has also deferred the application deadline till November 4. The correction window will open from October 19 to November 4, 2024. For more details, candidates can check the official notification below:

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 150, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to other category candidates. Additionally, a biometric fee of Rs 200 for every post is applied.

Steps to apply for BPSC 70th CCE 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on apply online tab Register with your details Fill the application form, pay the fees and submit the form Take a print out for future reference

