BPSC 70th CCE date 2024 released; check details here
The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December 2024.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the tentative exam date of the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. As per the notification, the Preliminary exam will likely be conducted on December 13, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2027 vacancies.
The Commission has also deferred the application deadline till November 4. The correction window will open from October 19 to November 4, 2024. For more details, candidates can check the official notification below:
Direct link to the exam notification.
Direct link to registration deferment notification.
Application Fee
The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 150, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to other category candidates. Additionally, a biometric fee of Rs 200 for every post is applied.
Steps to apply for BPSC 70th CCE 2024
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on apply online tab
Register with your details
Fill the application form, pay the fees and submit the form
Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to apply for BPSC 70th CCE 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.