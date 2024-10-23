The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the list of candidates for selection to the post of Overseer Grade III (By Direct Recruitment from Qualified In-service personnel working in Kerala Water Authority). Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website keralapsc.gov.in.

The remuneration for the post of Overseer Grade III is Rs 27,200 to Rs 73,600. The commission has released the list of 36 selected candidates.

Steps to check the result for Overseer Grade III post

Visit the official website keralapsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest tab Click on the Overseer Grade III post result Check the result Save the result

Direct link to Overseer Grade III post result.