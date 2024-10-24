The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has announced the result for the post of Administrative Officers (Generalists and Specialists) (Scale I) Phase II. Eligible candidates can check the provisional selection list on the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

The candidates who have qualified for the interview round have appeared for the Pre-Employment Medical Examination. The medical examination will be conducted between October 28 to November 8 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm on any of the said days (excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and Public Holidays) with one Photo-ID (Driver's license, PAN Card, Aadhar card, Voter ID, passport, etc.).

The NICL has selected 265 candidates for the Pre-Employment Medical Examination. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Steps to check the NICL AO provisional result

Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the ‘Provisionally selected candidates for the post of AO (Scale-I)’ link Check your result Save the result for future reference

