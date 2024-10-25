The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the preliminary exam schedule for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) posts of Odisha Panchayati Raj Engineering Service Cadre under Advt. No. 33 of 2023-24. The exam will be conducted on December 8 from 10.00 am to 11.30 am. The applicants from the PWD category will be given 30 minutes extra.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 AEE (Civil) posts. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam and Viva-Voce Test.

Steps to download AEE Civil exam schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AEE Civil exam schedule 2024 link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has deferred the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023. The new exam schedule will be released soon at opsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 399 vacancies for Group A and B posts. The salary for Group A posts will be Rs 56,100 and for Group B posts it will be Rs 44,900.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on October 27, 2024.