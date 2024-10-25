The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the mains exam schedule for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Gr-B & Gr-C Specialist Posts/Services under Different Departments/ HoDs of Govt. of Odisha under Advt. No. 5046. The CGL main written exam will be conducted from November 27 to 30, 2024.

The detailed exam schedule will be released later. A total of 517 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The Commission aims to fill 83 vacancies . The Preliminary exam was conducted on August 4.

Steps to download CGL Specialist Main exam schedule

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGLRE Specialist Posts/Services-2023 Mains schedule link The CGL Main exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference