The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has started the online application process for the Health Worker (Female) Mains examination 2024. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in till November 27.

The last to pay the application fees and make changes in the application form is December 4.

The Commission aims to fill 5272 Health Worker (Female) posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s Health Worker (Female) Mains notification 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for Health Worker posts

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in Login using yours PET details Select the particular examination and click on the application link Fill the required details and submit the application Save the application and print it for future reference