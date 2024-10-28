The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the results for the Short Hand Test (Skill test) for the Junior Scale Stenographer/ Steno Typist posts advertised under Notification No. 01 of 2021, 02 of 2021, 04 of 2021, 05 of 2021 and 02 of 2022. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website jkssb.nic.in.

“Based on the performance of candidates in Short-Hand Test, the candidates figuring in Annexure "A" (Phase-I), Annexure "B" (Phase-II) and Annexure "C" (Phase-III) to this notification, are hereby declared to have qualified/passed the aforesaid Short-Hand Test for the posts of Junior Scale Stenographer/Steno Typist,” reads the official notification.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on the ‘Result of Short-Hand Test (Skill-Test) for the post of Junior Scale Stenographer/Steno Typist’ link Check the result Save it for future reference

Direct link to the result.