The Maharashtra State Council of Examination, Pune will release the admit card for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 or MAHATET 2024 today, October 28. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mahatet.in.

The TET Paper I and Paper II are scheduled to be conducted on November 10 from 10.30 am to 1.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm, respectively. MAHATET examination is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach in the schools affiliated with the Maharashtra education board. Paper I is to certify the eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is to certify to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

Direct link to Maharashtra TET 2024 schedule.

Steps to download Maharashtra TET admit card 2024

Visit the official website mahatet.in On the homepage, click on the Maha TET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

