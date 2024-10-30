All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi will release the admit card for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2025 for the January session on November 4, 2024. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in

INI CET 2025 will be conducted on November 10, 2024. This exam is conducted for admission in PG courses i.e. Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS), and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) programs. The exam is conducted twice a year in January and July.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AIIMS INI CET admit card 2025

Open official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage click on the AIIMS INI CET admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference