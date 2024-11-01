The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the provisional merit list for the vacant posts of Assistant Storekeeper under the Directorate of Training and Employment, Uttarakhand. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The commission has shortlisted 25 candidates. The examination was held on August 21, 2024.

“Based on the said written examination, the provisional merit list for record verification for the post of Assistant Storekeeper was issued by the Commission's notification dated 30 September 2024, according to which the record verification of the selected candidates was done on 16 October 2024,” reads the official notification.

Steps to check the result

Visit the of official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link Check your result Save it for future reference

Direct link to check the result.