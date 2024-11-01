The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the exam schedule of the Animal Attendant posts 2024. As per the notification, the recruitment exam will be conducted from December 1 to 3 in two shifts — 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The admit card release date will be announced later at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5934 Animal Attendant posts out of which 5281 are Non-TSP (Non Tribal Sub-Plan) and 653 are TSP area posts.

Direct link to Animal Attendant exam schedule 2024

Steps to download Animal Attendant admit card 2024

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the admit card tab Click on the Animal Attendant admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference