The Bihar State Health Society (SHS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Community Health Officers (CHO) (on contractual basis) at the Health & Wellness Centre (Health Sub Centre) under the National Health Mission against Advt. No. 07/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website shs.bihar.gov.in till November 21 up to 6.00 pm.

A total of 4500 vacancies have been notified.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 42 years to 45 years for unreserved category candidates as on October 1, 2024. The age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: BSc (Nursing) with successful completion of six months integrated curriculum of certificate in Community Health (CCH) from an Indian Nursing Council/ State Nursing Council recognised institute or university from academic year 2020 onwards. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the CHO notification 2024.

Application Fee Category Male Female UR/EWS/BC/EBC Rs 500 Rs 250 SC/ST (Bihar Domicile) Rs 250 Rs 250 PwBD Rs 250 Rs 250

Steps to apply for CHO posts 2024

Visit the official website shs.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CHO 2024 application link Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CHO posts 2024.