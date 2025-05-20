The Indian Coast Guard ( ICG ) has announced the Stage I results of the Navik (General Duty) & Navik (Domestic Branch) in the Indian Coast Guard - 02/2025 batch. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in .

Stage-II CGEPT 02/2025 window is open for additional document uploading and centre selection from May 19 to 28 up to 11.00 pm.

“The centre allocation will be on first come first serve basis. Non uploading of correct additional documents and non selection of Stage-II centre & date will lead to cancellation of candidature,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CGEPT 02/2025 Stage I result

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Go to the Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT) tab Click on the CGEPT 01/2025 Stage I result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 300 posts, of which 260 vacancies are for the post of Navik (General Duty) and 40 for Navik (Domestic Branch).