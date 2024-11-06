Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board ( TN MRB ) has released the scorecard of the Junior Analysts posts in the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department. Eligible candidates can check and download their scores from the official website mrb.tn.gov.in .

The computer-based examination was conducted on October 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 41 Junior Analyst vacancies.

Steps to download Jr Analyst scorecard 2024

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Analyst scorecard 2024 link Key in your Application Number and Password Submit and download the scorecard Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Jr Analyst scorecard 2024.

Meanwhile, the registrations for Physiotherapist posts is underway at mrb.tn.gov.in. Candidates can apply for the vacancies till November 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 47 vacancies.

Direct link to apply for Physiotherapist posts 2024.