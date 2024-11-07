The ECGC Ltd. has released the admit card for the Probationary Officers (PO) recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.ecgc.in .

The online written exam will be held on November 16. The paper will consist of 200 questions of 200 marks. The question paper will be bilingual i.e. Hindi and English except for the English language test. The results will likely be released between December 16-31, 2024. The interview will be held in January/ February 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 40 PO vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

The applications were invited from September 14 to October 13, 2024.

Steps to download ECGC PO admit card 2024

Visit the official website ecgc.in Go to the ECGC Careers link Click on the PO admit card 2024 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PO admit card 2024.