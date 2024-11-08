The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released admit card for the Additional Private Secretary exam 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from November 25 to December 19, 2024. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 103 APS posts.

Steps to download UKPSC APS admit card 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the APS admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

