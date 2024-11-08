The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the admit card for the Senior Scientific Assistant, Forensic Science Laboratory exam 2024. The exam will be conducted from November 22 to 29 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website ukpsc.net.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 Senior Scientific Assistant posts through a recruitment exam.

SSA Exam Schedule 2024

Subject/ Subject Code Date Ballistic Division (92) November 22 Physics and Voice Identification Division (93) November 23 Chemistry, Explosive and Toxicology Division (94) November 24 Psychotropic Division (95) November 25 Biology and DNA Division (96) November 26 Serology and DNA Division (97) November 27 Document Division (98) November 28 Computer Forensics Division (99) November 29

Steps to download SSA admit card 2024

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on the SSA admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

