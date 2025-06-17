Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has released the hall tickets for the recruitment to various posts under Advt. No. 03/2024. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bsphcl.co.in.

The exam will be conducted from June 20 to 30, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 806 Correspondence Clerk posts and 115 Store Assistant posts.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Direct link to Advt. No. 03/2024.

Steps to download BSPHCL admit card 2025

Visit the official website bsphcl.co.in On the homepage, click on the “Download Admit Card for the post of CC/SA (ENN-03/2024)” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.