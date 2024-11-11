The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional selection list for the post of Assistant Training Officer (Diploma/Degree) under the Director of Technical Education & Training. Eligible candidates can check the provisional selection list through the official website ossc.gov.in.

The commission has released the provisional selection list of 125 candidates for the post of Assistant Training Officer.

How to check the OSSC ATO provisional list

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to what’s new section Click on the provisional list link Check your result roll number wise Save the result for future reference