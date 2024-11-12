The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has announced the results of the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination September 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website nittt.nta.ac.in.

A total of 17765 candidates were registered for the exam of which, 16646 candidates appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted from September 14 to 29, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NITTT September result 2024

Visit the official website nittt.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NITTT September result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NITTT Sept result 2024.

NITTT is a scheme initiated by AICTE and MoE to provide training for teachers working in AICTE approved Technical Institutions. An Inductee Teacher has to undergo online training of eight modules in the first phase of training.