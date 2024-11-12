The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board ( APSLPRB ) has reopened the online application window for the PMT/PET for the Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and Police Constables (APSP) (Men). Eligible candidates can apply on the official website slprb.ap.gov.in till November 21, 2024.

The PMT/ PET will tentatively be held in the last week of December 2024. A total of 95,208 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PMT/PET round, of which 91,507 candidates have been registered so far. The Preliminary written exam was conducted on January 22, 2023 at 35 locations/ 997 centers in Andhra Pradesh.

The AP Police Constable recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men).

Steps to register for PC PMT/ PET 2024

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “SCT PC STAGE 2 online application form link is enabled. You can fill your application till 05.00 PM on 21.11.2024.” Key in your registration number, ssc hall ticket no., mobile no. and login Fill up the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

