Union Bank of India ( UBI ) will conclude the online application process for the recruitment of Local Bank Officers (LBO) today, November 13. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at unionbankofindia.co.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1500 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 30 years as on October 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A full-time/regular Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a University/Institution recognized by Government of India or its Regulatory bodies. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/ she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Application Fee Category Amount Payable GEN/EWS/OBC Rs 850 For SC/ST/PwBD Candidates Rs 175

Steps to apply for LBO posts 2024

Visit the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in Go to Recruitments—Recruitment of Local Bank Officer 2025-26 Click on the application link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for LBO posts 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise of Online Examination/ Group Discussion (if conducted)/ Screening of applications and/ or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/ eligible candidates.