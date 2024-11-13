NABARD admit card 2024 released for Office Attendant posts; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nabard.org.
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the admit card for the Office Attendant in Group 'C' Service recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nabard.org.
The online exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 21, 2024. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Online Test and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The recruitment drive is being held to fill 108 vacancies.
Here’s the Office Attendant notification 2024.
Steps to download Office Attendant admit card 2024
Visit the official website www.nabard.org
On the homepage, go to the Careers Notice tab
Click on the Office Attendant admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Officer Attendant admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.