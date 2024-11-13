The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development ( NABARD ) has released the admit card for the Office Attendant in Group 'C' Service recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nabard.org .

The online exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 21, 2024. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Online Test and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The recruitment drive is being held to fill 108 vacancies.

Here’s the Office Attendant notification 2024.

Steps to download Office Attendant admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.nabard.org On the homepage, go to the Careers Notice tab Click on the Office Attendant admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Officer Attendant admit card 2024.