The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will be conducting the document verification process for the post of Lecturer (School New) English. The document verification process will be conducted from November 25 to 28, 2024.

The shortlisted candidates are advised to attend the Document Verification along with all original documents on the fixed date at HPPSC Nigam Vihar Shimla-171002 at 10:00 am.

The commission has shortlisted 121 candidates against 63 vacancies for the document verification process.

Steps to check the shortlisted candidates

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the DV schedule Check your roll number Save it for future reference

Direct link to check the shortlisted candidates list.