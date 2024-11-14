The Indian Air Force will soon release the Phase-I exam of Agniveervayu Intake (02/2025) admit card. Once out, candidates can download it through candidate’s login 24 to 48 hours prior to the exam date. The exam will be conducted from November 16 onwards.

The online test will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English and Hindi) except for English paper. Earlier , the exam was scheduled to commence on October 18, 2024.

“Exam Date and name of Exam City for Agniveervayu 02/2025 is available in Candidates’ login [CLICK HERE]. ADMIT CARD WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOADING THROUGH CANDIDATES LOGIN ONLY 24 TO 48 HRS PRIOR TO DATE OF EXAM,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Agniveervayu 02/2025 admit card

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/ On the homepage, go to the Candidate’s Login tab Login and check the admit card Download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu selection process will consist of 3 phases: Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 and 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam.