The Staff Selection Committee ( SSC ) is accepting the objections for the provisional answer keys of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 (Paper-II). Eligible candidates can submit objection suggestions, if any, through the official website ssc.gov.in till today, November 14, 2024, by 8.00 pm.

A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The examination was conducted on November 6, 2024.

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 11.11.2024 (08:00 PM) to 14.11.2024 (08:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 08:00 PM on 14.11.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to Submit Objections

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in Login using your credentials After login, SSC JE Paper II Answer Key 2024 objection window will be displayed Submit the objection and pay the objection fee Download the conformation page and take a print out for future reference