The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) will release the admit card for the Assistant Training Officer (NTC/NAC) posts 2024. The admit card will be released at www.ossc.gov.in on November 16, 2024.

The exam will be conducted from November 18 to 22 from 2.00 pm to 3.30 pm through OMR mode at Bhubaneshwar. There shall be a negative marking @0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The Commission aims to fill a total of 250 ATO posts , of which 125 vacancies are for ATO (NTC/ NAC holder) posts and 125 for ATO (Diploma/Degree) posts.

Steps to download ATO admit card 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ATO 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference