BSEH HTET 2024 application window closes today; register at bseh.org.in
Candidates can register for the exam on the official website bseh.org.in.
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will close the online application window for the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 or HTET 2024 today, November 15. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bseh.org.in. The correction window will open from November 16 to 17, 2024. Earlier, the online application deadline was November 14, 2024.
The Level 1, 2, and 3 exams will be conducted for 150 minutes. All questions except those concerning language subjects will be bilingual, i.e., Hindi and English. The exam is conducted for candidates who intend to be teachers for Classes I to V (PRT-Primary Teacher), Classes VI to VIII (TGT-Trained Graduate Teacher), and PGT (Postgraduate Teacher).
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
|Category
|For One Level Only
|For Two Levels
|For Three Levels
|All Candidates Non-Haryana Domicile (Including SC & PH)
|Rs 1000
|Rs 1800
|Rs 2400
|For All Candidates except SC and PH of Haryana Domicile
|Rs 1000
|Rs 1800
|Rs 2400
|SC and PH Candidates of Haryana Domicile
|Rs 500
|Rs 900
|Rs 1200
Steps to apply for HTET 2024
Visit the official website bseh.org.in
On the homepage, click on the “Online Registration for HTET-2024” link
Login and fill up the form
Pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
