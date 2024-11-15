The Board of School Education, Haryana ( BSEH ) will close the online application window for the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 or HTET 2024 today, November 15. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bseh.org.in . The correction window will open from November 16 to 17, 2024. Earlier , the online application deadline was November 14, 2024.

Here’s the deferment notification.

The Level 1, 2, and 3 exams will be conducted for 150 minutes. All questions except those concerning language subjects will be bilingual, i.e., Hindi and English. The exam is conducted for candidates who intend to be teachers for Classes I to V (PRT-Primary Teacher), Classes VI to VIII (TGT-Trained Graduate Teacher), and PGT (Postgraduate Teacher).

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to HTET 2024 notification.

Application Fee Category For One Level Only For Two Levels For Three Levels All Candidates Non-Haryana Domicile (Including SC & PH) Rs 1000 Rs 1800 Rs 2400 For All Candidates except SC and PH of Haryana Domicile Rs 1000 Rs 1800 Rs 2400 SC and PH Candidates of Haryana Domicile Rs 500 Rs 900 Rs 1200

Steps to apply for HTET 2024

Visit the official website bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on the “Online Registration for HTET-2024” link Login and fill up the form Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for HTET 2024.