The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has postponed the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/ Upper Subordinate Services Main Examination 2024 (PCS Mains 2024) till further notice. The exam was scheduled to be conducted from November 16 to 19, 2024 at various centers in Haridwar and Haldwani city.

The revised exam schedule will be released at psc.uk.gov.in soon. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 182 vacancies.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the result of the Agriculture/Horticulture/Animal Husbandry Dept., Combined (Group-C) Exam-2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on January 7, 2024. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 645 Group C posts.

Direct link to the result 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.