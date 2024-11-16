The Karnataka Examinations Authority ( K EA ) has released the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test 2024 or PGCET 2024 round 1 final seat allotment result. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in .

Candidates can exercise choice filling and pay the fee till November 19 and 20, respectively. The last date to report at the allotted colleges is November 21 up to 5.30 pm.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download round 1 final seat allotment result

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ On the homepage, click on PGCET- 2024 FIRST ROUND PROVISONAL ALLOTMENT RESULT LINK Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to round 1 final seat allotment result.