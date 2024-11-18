The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has released the revised exam schedule of the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Prelims Exam 2024. The exam will be conducted on December 22 in two shifts — 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Earlier, the Preliminary test was scheduled to be held on December 7 and 8, 2024.

Candidates can visit the Commission’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in at regular intervals for details regarding the admit card. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 220 vacancies.

Steps to download PCS Prelims schedule 2024

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the PCS Prelims exam schedule 2024 link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PCS Prelims schedule 2024.