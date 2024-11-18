The West Bengal police has released the candidates list for the post of Senior Software Developer, Software Developer, System Administrator, Security and Network Administrator, Software Support Personnel and Data Entry Operator by the Cyber Crime Wings on contractual basis.

The candidates are requested to be present at the Examination venue by 09:30 am for verification of documents. The examination will be held on November 25 and 26, 2024.

Steps to check the candidate list

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Check the candidate list Save it for future reference

Direct link to check the System Administrator candidate list.

Direct link to check the Software Support Personnel candidate list.

Direct link to check the Senior Software Developer Personnel candidate list.

Direct link to check the SECURITY AND NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR candidate list.

Direct link to check the SOFTWARE DEVELOPER candidate list.