High Court of Jharkhand has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of District Judges from the Bar in the revised pay scale of Rs 144840-194860 [LevelJ-5]. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in till November 30, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 15 District Judge posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to General and other candidates.

Steps to apply for District Judge posts 2024

Visit the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the District Judge registration 2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Dist. Judge posts 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam and Viva Voce test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.