DSSSB Junior laboratory assistant result out at dsssb.delhi.gov.in; check details here
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the results for the Junior laboratory assistant and physical endurance test (PET) for the post of assistant superintendent under postcode 111/23 in Delhi prisons. Candidates can check the results for different posts through the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Junior laboratory assistant
The board has selected 25 candidates for 7 posts of Junior laboratory assistant. The shortlisted candidates have to appear for the document verification process. The shortlisted candidates have to upload the documents on the website once the link is available.
Here’s the official notification.
Assistant Superintendent
The board has shortlisted 282 candidates for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). This recruitment aims to hire for 26 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to check the result
- Visit the official website dsssbonline.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the login link
- Fill your details
- Check the result
- Save it for future reference and take a print out
Direct link to check the result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.