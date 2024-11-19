The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the results for the Junior laboratory assistant and physical endurance test (PET) for the post of assistant superintendent under postcode 111/23 in Delhi prisons. Candidates can check the results for different posts through the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Junior laboratory assistant

The board has selected 25 candidates for 7 posts of Junior laboratory assistant. The shortlisted candidates have to appear for the document verification process. The shortlisted candidates have to upload the documents on the website once the link is available.

Here’s the official notification.

Assistant Superintendent

The board has shortlisted 282 candidates for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). This recruitment aims to hire for 26 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website dsssbonline.nic.in On the homepage, click on the login link Fill your details Check the result Save it for future reference and take a print out

Direct link to check the result.