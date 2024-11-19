AILET 2025 registration fee payment deadline extended; here’s direct link
The candidates can pay the registration fee through the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
The National Law University (NLU) Delhi will close the registration fee payment window for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025. The candidates can pay the registration fee through the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The application fee for the General and OBC candidates is Rs 3500. The application fee for the SC/ST/PwD candidates is Rs 1,500.
Steps to apply for AILET 2025
- Visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
- Login in using your details
- Fill the application form and pay the application fee
- Save the application
- Take a print for future reference
Direct link to fill the application form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.