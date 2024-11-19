The National Law University (NLU) Delhi will close the registration fee payment window for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025. The candidates can pay the registration fee through the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for the General and OBC candidates is Rs 3500. The application fee for the SC/ST/PwD candidates is Rs 1,500.

Steps to apply for AILET 2025

Visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in Login in using your details Fill the application form and pay the application fee Save the application Take a print for future reference

Direct link to fill the application form.