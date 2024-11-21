The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the post of Woman Police Constable (Trainee) (Woman Police Battalion)(First NCA-SCCC) - STATEWIDE (Category No. 732/2023 ) in Kerala Police Department. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website keralapsc.gov.in .

“The candidates whose numbers are included in the Short List are directed to be present for Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test and verification of original documents as per schedule to be published in due course,” reads the official notification.

Steps to check the result for Woman Police Constable

Visit the official website keralapsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest tab Click on the Woman Police Constable post result Check the result Save it for future reference

Direct link to the shortlist.