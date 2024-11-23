The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the admit card for the Animal Attendant recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment exam will be conducted from December 1 to 3 in two shifts — 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5934 Animal Attendant posts, of which 5281 are Non-TSP (Non Tribal Sub-Plan) and 653 are TSP area posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Animal Attendant admit card 2024

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the admit card tab Click on the Animal Attendant admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

