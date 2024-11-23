Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card release date for the Constable (Armed/IRP/Executive/SDRF) recruitment exam 2024, Home Department under Advt. No. 01 of 2024. The admit card will be released on the official website jkssb.nic.in on November 25 from 4.00 pm onwards.

The written examination will be held on December 1, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4002 vacancies.

“In case of any difficulty in Candidate(s) may downloading/issues related to Admit Card, contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0194-2435089 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/ (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help Desk will be active from 25.11.2024 to only,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Constable admit card 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Constable admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference