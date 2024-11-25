UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika result 2024 out; 8337 candidates qualified for interview
Candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the results of the Mukhya Sevika or Head Servant exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Mukhya Sevika exam was conducted on September 24, 2023. A total of 8337 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview/document verification. The Commission has revised the vacancies to 2567. Earlier, the Commission had notified a total of 2693 Head Servant vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Mukhya Sevika result 2024
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Mukhya Sevika result link under Important Announcement tab
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Mukhya Sevika result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.