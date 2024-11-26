The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam ( CHSL ) 2024 Tier II tentative answer key. Eligible candidates can download the tentative answer key through the official website ssc.gov.in . Candidates can challenge the answer key by paying Rs 100 per answer challenged till November 28 by 4.00 pm.

The Tier II exam was conducted on November 18, 2024. A total of 41,465 candidates appeared for the SSC CHSL Tier II exam and the typing test.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 3,712 vacancies in positions such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) across various government departments.

How to check the SSC CHSL Tier II tentative answer key

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the news updates Click on the notice Click on the answer key link Submit the objection, if any Save it and take a print out for future reference

