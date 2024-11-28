The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) will soon close the objection window for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam ( CHSL ) 2024 Tier II tentative answer key. Eligible candidates can download the tentative answer key and submit their objections through the official website ssc.gov.in . Candidates can challenge the answer key by paying Rs 100 per answer challenged till today, November 28 by 4.00 pm.

The Tier II exam was conducted on November 18, 2024. A total of 41,465 candidates appeared for the SSC CHSL Tier II exam and the typing test.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 3,712 vacancies in positions such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) across various government departments.

Here’s the official notification.

How to submit the SSC CHSL Tier II answer key objection

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the news updates Click on the notice link Click on the answer key link mentioned in the PDF Submit the objection, if any Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to submit the objection.