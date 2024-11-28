The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started the application window for the recruitment of the post of Sub Inspector Telecom Comp. Exam notification 2024 (Advt. No. 20/2024-25). Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till December 27, 2024.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 98 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 25 years as of January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: BSc in Physics and Mathematics from a University established by law in India or any other degree declared equivalent thereto by the Government OR BE/BTech or equivalent degree in Telecommunications/ Electronics/ Electrical Engineering from a University established by law in India or any other degree declared equivalent thereto by the Government. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for OBC/EBC applicants in the General category and Creamy Layer category is Rs 600. The application fee for OBC/EBC, Economically Weaker Section/Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe, and Divyaangjan applicants in Rajasthan's non-Creamy Layer category is Rs 400.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in Login using your details Fill the application form Submit the form Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for the Sub Inspector Telecom posts.