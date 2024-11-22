The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) will soon end the application process for the recruitment of Assistant Professor s in the Medical Education Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in until November 22, 2024.

The commission has released 15 vacancies under the pay scale for the post will be L-16 (Grade pay - 6600/-). Candidates should not be more than the age of 37 years as of January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee Category Fee General (Unreserved)/ Creamy Layer of BC/ Creamy Layer of OBC Rs 600 Candidates from Reserved Category (SC/ST/BC-Non Creamy Layer/OBC-Non Creamy Layer/Economically Weaker Section/Sahariya Area) Rs 400 Physically Disabled Rs 400

Steps to apply for RPSC Assistant Professor posts

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, register yourself and proceed with the application process Login and fill up the form Upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference