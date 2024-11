The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board has postponed the Stage II online registration deadline for the recruitment of SCT Police Constables (Civil) (Men & Women), and SCT Police Constable (APSI) (Men) in the Police Department. Eligible candidates can submit their applications for PMT/PET on the official website slprb.ap.gov.in till December 6 up to 5.00 pm. Earlier, the application deadline was November 28, 2024.

A total of 95,208 candidates have been declared qualified for the Stage II exam, of which 91,507 applicants have already submitted the Stage II form. The PMT/ PET will be conducted in the last week of December 2024. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification below:

Steps to apply for Constable Stage II exam 2024

Visit the website slprb.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link Key in your login details and submit Fill out the form, and submit Take a printout for future reference

